A couple thousand bills were filed last week as the Oklahoma Legislature gets ready for its upcoming legislative session, which starts Feb. 6.
You’ve probably been hearing bits and pieces in the media about a few of the items — including some that probably will never really see the light of day but have been filed just to get some attention.
Many of these bills are called “shell bills,” in which they have a title, but if you try to look them up, there really is no language to go along with them. Lawmakers will begin their work to narrow the list of new laws when they officially enter the new session.
Many of the proposed bills reach across all areas of state law. Some will be controversial and idealogical. Some will seek to set new limits or rules on existing laws.
Some hot topics include Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, which has come under controversy regarding its plan to build new turnpikes in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Many bills address more policies regarding gender issues, including a bill to raise the age to 26 for a person to be able to have gender transition surgery. This type of legislation most likely will be ignored since that is well over the age of majority. Other bills seek to limit these surgeries to people under age 18.
A bill by state Sen. Shane Jett of Shawnee would call for a Save Men’s Sports Act, which he says is along the same lines as the Save Women’s Sports Act, which prohibits biological males (transgender) from participating in women’s sports.
This is a bill that should end up in File 13 since there has been no issue of transgender men trying to participate in men’s sports. It would make it illegal for girls to participate in male sports, such as they have done in the past, and quite frankly, have helped save some schools that didn’t have enough players from forfeiting games. These girls are typically competing as girls, not as transgender.
Some bills of substance and of more importance also were filed, particularly in the areas of education. Bills dealing with teacher raises, teacher reform and vouchers will likely get a lot of attention this year.
Other bills that seek to clarify the abortion restrictions in Oklahoma will get attention by the media, if not by the Legislature. We’ll just have to see.
So, buckle up and get ready for some fireworks this legislative session. And, remember that most of these bills will likely never be heard.
