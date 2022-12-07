When it comes to state questions that passed in 2016 and enacted in 2017 in order to reduce the state prison population, Garfield County Detention Facility Administrator Ben Crooks is asking a question we speculate every jail administrator in Oklahoma is asking.
Where is the money that was specified in SQ 781? Savings from these criminal justice reforms was supposed to be distributed to counties for addressing substance abuse and mental health issues in county jails.
Anticipating fewer prison sentences for drug possession, State Question 781 directed cost savings to a fund that would be distributed to counties to provide mental health and substance abuse services. Seven years later, that hasn’t happened, and no money has been allocated.
Meanwhile, the local jail administrator is trying to find the right formula to convince voters to approve some sort of measure that would allow for much-needed expansion and enhancements, including mental health provisions. Yet, local taxpayers should not be completely on the hook for these expenses.
According to calculations, the savings from reducing these state drug convictions should have resulted in about $50 million allocated back to counties. This has not happened. Many have been asking where this money has gone and why it has not been allocated out to county operations, and the answer they’re getting is “It’s complicated.”
To us, that answer means either two things. They don’t know what happened to the money or absorbed those savings within the Department of Corrections, or they redistributed the money to something else completely. Whatever the reason, promises to the voters and the counties have not been kept.
Garfield County Detention Facility has become a mental health facility, a homeless shelter and a nursing home along with being a detention center, Crooks said. It is estimated up to 65% of prison inmates suffer from some type of mental disability or illness. So, it’s imperative that Garfield and other counties receive the savings promised from reducing the state prison population.
When the News & Eagle reached out to local legislators, we didn’t hear back. The Department of Corrections also had nothing to say. This lack of transparency on this issue needs to be addressed by state legislators in the upcoming legislative session.
