The lack of action in the case of allegations of abuse and hazing in the Kingfisher football program is concerning.
It’s been nearly two years since a lawsuit was brought by a plaintiff, known as John Doe No. 1, alleging he was abused and hazed while a member of the high school football team. The lawsuit first was filed on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the school district, Head Coach Jeff Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
Since that time, additional discovery has uncovered a multitude of evidence, including photos, interviews with witnesses and other alleged victims of abuse and even videos of what appears to be a locker room fight club.
Three things are going on here. First, the lawsuit, second an investigation into the abuse allegations by the State Department of Education and third an investigation by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
So far, it’s been crickets on all three fronts.
The Kingfisher district had the opportunity to settle the lawsuit for $1.5 million a year ago and declined. The plaintiff has hired additional attorneys who are now demanding the lawsuit be settled for $5 million or $10 million, depending on how long it takes the district to make up its mind. The other caveats of the demand settlement are that Myers be fired and also that Kingfisher Public Schools institute a mandatory training program for all its administrators, staff, teachers, coaches, volunteers and board members that addresses how to properly identify, respond to and prevent bullying, hazing and sexual harassment. The program must address and conform to state and federal law, including but not limited to Title IX, mandatory-reporter laws and OSBOE regulations.
This week, the district discussed the demand settlement, but took no action. Meanwhile, the head coach remains in his position and nothing seems to have changed since new allegations have been uncovered all the way up to 2021.
On the education front, the Department of Education has not made any reports of any investigation and current State Superintendent Ryan Walters has not addressed these serious abuse allegations.
On the potential prosecutorial front, District Attorney Mike Fields asked the OSBI to do additional investigations; however, he has not announced any results or decisions regarding this case.
There is enough smoke in this case to indicate a fire of some sort. Yet, transparency regarding where this case is actually headed has been greatly lacking. The allegations and evidence presented are enough, in our opinion, to warrant at least some kind of disciplinary action against the coaches involved, and possibly other football players involved.
A year or more of investigations should result in some kind of prosecutorial conclusion. And, by its inaction regarding this case, the Kingfisher district could face some serious financial consequences to the tune of multiple millions of dollars should the plaintiff prevail in what is now a federal case.
The appearance of a complete lack of accountability should be disturbing to everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.