Thumbs up to Tyson Foods for continuing its production operations here while trying to keep its employees and the public safe.
At least one major meat-processing plant in South Dakota had to shut down because of COVID-19, and there are fears of a nationwide meat shortage.
Companywide, Tyson Foods has been taking the temperature of workers before they enter company facilities, in an effort to prevent sick workers from entering the production area.
“We’re restricting visitor access to our facilities and have relaxed attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet child care needs,” Worth Sparkman wrote in a statement to the News & Eagle.
Production lines may be slowed somewhat, Sparkman said, due to efforts to space out workers and maintain CDC and industry standards for social distance during the pandemic.
Tyson Foods is doing what it can to keep its product on store shelves.
More thumbs up to Baddie Anuntak.
The Enid High School junior has been accepted to Youth Leadership Oklahoma.
Anuntak, who is junior class president at EHS, stays busy organizing fundraisers and spirit week activities, and recently coordinated a student beautification project of the school, which will include a student garden.
This will not be Anuntak’s first summer leadership experience. Last summer she participated in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership seminar at the University of Central Oklahoma. However, she said she was more nervous about hearing back from YLOK.
When she saw she’d been selected for the program, Anuntak said she cried with joy.
Congratulations!
Last, but not least, thumbs up to the Upward Bound graduating seniors, and to the program itself.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a damper on graduation plans and celebrations, 18 area seniors in the Upward Bound program are drawing inspiration from the crisis to pursue their dreams, and serve others.
This year’s Upward Bound graduates are headed to college with more than $500,000 in scholarships, after completing the program at Northern Oklahoma College.
Upward Bound helps hard-working, but less-advantaged Enid-area students attain the grades, the vision and the money they need to achieve a higher education.
This year’s seniors have shown exceptional initiative in completing all their college requirements, despite traditional classes being shut down because of the pandemic.
