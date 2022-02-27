Thumbs up
We all know how tough it’s been on teachers and schools over the last year and a half of COVID. We also know that teachers are leaving the profession due to fatigue and a perception of a lack of appreciation for what they do. That’s why it’s important and proper that Enid Public Schools is doing what it can to retain teachers by offering stipend bonuses.
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools for providing the one-time supplemental pay to district employees. These retention bonuses help teachers decide to make the commitment to serve another year in the Enid district.
Our teachers and school employees don’t hear “thank you” enough, and this is just one small way to say thank you for a job well done. It also acknowledges that the administration understands the stress and strain placed on teachers now more than ever.
Thumbs upCimarron Council Boy Scouts is also saying “thank you” to one of the Enid community’s most ardent leaders. Thumbs up to Enid businessman Michael P. Wright for being awarded the North Star Award. The award recognizes distinguished individuals for their community service. The award goes to a community supporter who is a non-member of the Boy Scouts of America.
Wright is no stranger to community service and leadership in Enid. The longtime resident serves on numerous nonprofit boards, public service boards and is involved with church activities as well as philanthropic endeavors. He is a recognizable supporter of community efforts, and he was also a 2018 Enid News & Eagle Pillar of the Plains honoree.
Thumbs up to the Cimarron Council for selecting Wright for this recognition and thumbs up to Wright for his dedication to making Enid a better place to live.
Thumbs upCongratulations and thumbs up to Enid Firefighter Lt. Richard Koons and Enid Police Department Detective Walter Tuttle for being honored as Firefighter and Officer of the Year.
Tuttle has been a big part of Enid Police Department Investigations unit and has been noted by Chief Bryan Skaggs as a hard worker dedicated to the job. Koons has worked for the Enid Fire Department or 24 years.
It takes a lot of dedication, passion and courage to serve in these capacities for the City of Enid. We appreciate all our officers and firefighters for their willingness to serve and protect our community.
Thumbs upThumbs up to RSVP Enid for receiving a $25,000 grant toward helping vulnerable seniors who have been abused, neglected or exploited.
These funds will help the agency serve seniors who have referred through the Garfield County Elder Abuse Task Force.
Approximately 1 in 10 Americans aged 60-plus have experienced some form of elder abuse. Some estimates range as high as 5 million elders who are abused each year, according to research experts. In almost 60% of these cases, the perpetrator is a family member.
COVID-19 has also left many seniors more vulnerable to this type of abuse than ever before.
We are thankful RSVP Enid and the Garfield County Elder Abuse Task Force are available to help local seniors, and this grant will help provide relief for seniors who have been victimized.
