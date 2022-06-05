Thumbs up
Thumbs up to a long and successful medical career.
Dr. Barry Pollard and Regina Kraus, his registered nurse, recently retired after more than 40 years in Enid.
A Hennessey native, Pollard spent four decades as a neurosurgeon in Enid. He went to Oklahoma State University with the intention of becoming a veterinarian but changed his mind and became a physician instead. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s College of Medicine in 1977.
Kraus, an Oklahoma City native, was head nurse of the neurosurgery unit at St. Anthony’s Hospital when she and Pollard met, and they established practice in Enid in 1982.
The duo plan to remain busy in retirement.
Pollard will be busy with P&K Equipment, farming, his Angus ranch, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Board and family.
Kraus will spend time with family but also plans to volunteer.
Congratulations and best wishes.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Police Department’s six new officers.
Ben McGrath, Jerome Stonebarger, John Ames, Jonathan Delatorre, Justin Bailey and Thomas Duran took their oaths last week, swearing to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid.
They come from a variety of backgrounds, with a variety of life experiences, but they all share a willingness to serve.
Five of the six men will start EPD’s police academy in July to become certified with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. Duran, who spent almost 12 years with the El Reno Police Department, already is CLEET-certified.
We want to welcome all six to EPD, and wish them success during their careers.
Thumbs upThumbs up to everyone who made the NJCAA Division II World Series another success.
We especially want to thank the community organizations, businesses and youth baseball teams that sponsor each of the 10 teams involved in the tournament.
The sponsors provide a variety of free and discounted food and entertainment for players during their downtime between games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, making them feel welcome during their stay.
It’s not all a one-way process, too. The college athletes will go watch youth games, work with the kids on their skills and invite the kids to watch them practice.
This connection between the community and the visiting players is a special one.
