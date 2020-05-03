THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to the flyovers honoring hospitals and health care workers.
The flyovers were a salute to health care workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers and other essential personnel supporting the COVID-19 effort in Oklahoma.
Aircraft planned for formations at five-minute intervals included four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks, four C-17 Globemaster IIIs, two KC-46 Pegasus, two KC-135 Stratotankers and four T-6 Texan IIs.
This was a visible show of support for the frontline medical fighters in this war against an invisible enemy.
Thumbs down to our leaders not wanting to wear face masks despite recommendations from hospital officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When Pence visited the Mayo Clinic Tuesday without a mask, he stressed being tested frequently and said he wanted to look researchers and health care personnel in the eye (despite the fact that masks expose your peepers).
Across the globe, presidents and prime ministers have covered their faces with masks both fashionable and functional.
THUMBS UP
Enid Mayor George Pankonin even donned a face mask in videos announcing the beginning of emergency orders in our fair city.
Our elected officials should lead by example.
“From recent studies we know that the transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood,” President Donald Trump said in an April 24 news briefing. “So in light of these studies, the CDC is advising the use of nonmedical cloth face coverings as an additional voluntary public health measure.”
Vice President Pence’s wife said he didn’t know about the Mayo Clinic’s mandatory mask policy until after a tour at the famous Minnesota institution, but a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said its mask policy was shared with Pence’s office before the visit.
On Thursday, Pence finally did wear a face covering at the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Indiana. Good save.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to the shipping of pet food by Enid SPCA to households in other Northwest Oklahoma counties affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Vickie Grantz, executive director at Enid SPCA, said seven pallets of food were donated last week through a program administered by Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
Enid SPCA was chosen to be a distribution hub for the donated pet food for counties in Northwest Oklahoma, Grantz said, because Enid SPCA has a storage facility for the food and has training through Garfield County Animal Response Team, which is meant to collect and care for animals in the event of a natural disaster.
With help from 4RKids, which provided a fork lift and driver Tuesday, half the pallets of food were loaded on a trailer bound for Ellis, Beaver, Roger Mills, Woodward and Cimarron counties.
The food is provided by Humane Society of Tulsa, Grantz said, which received “a generous grant of pet food” from GreaterGood.org.
If anyone in need is unable to get to Enid SPCA to pick up food from the pantry, Grantz said Enid SPCA will deliver it and leave it outside their door.
For more information or for assistance in Garfield County, call Enid SPCA at (580) 233-1325 or email info@enidspca.org.
