Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools’ day care program for its employees.
EPS Cares currently is at capacity with 85 youngsters in the program at Garfield Elementary School. The program has six classrooms of children from 6 weeks to 4 years old. They have added an after-school program and are including children of Autry Technology and Northern Oklahoma College Enid students.
The district has hopes of increasing to 115 students when the program is able to certify more staff as master teachers.
Master teachers are those who complete a development ladder of professional standards. Program officials also are working on new certification that would give EPS Cares 5-star status, the top ranking for a day care program.
The idea for creation of the center was to help recruit and retain teachers, by giving employees a safe and good place for their children while they work.
Thumbs up to Settlers Brewing Co. for is support of community organizations.
Each month the business selects a beer on tap to provide funds to various in Enid.
For October, Settlers has chosen YWCA Enid, which will receive all proceeds from a special pink beer being made.
Earlier this month, 10 women came to Settlers and learned how the brewing process takes place and help make the beer. The goal is the have the beer on tap by Oct. 1.
Settlers has done its fundraising for a number of years, but this was the first time people were invited to help with the brewing process. The goal moving forward is to have people come to the brewery and help make the beer for their organizations.
Thumbs up to this great program.
Thumbs upIt’s good to see gasoline prices back under $3.00 per gallon again.
Although many prices are higher and overall inflation remains a huge concern, the price of gasoline has been consistently trending back down over the last couple of months. That’s important not just because we drive a lot and $2-something is much less painful than $4-something.
It’s important because the price of gas is posted in big numerals on tall signs throughout most towns and cities. That’s one of the most visible economic indicators to most people, more significant because of its bold visibility than the price of food, for instance, which we all consume but is priced with modest stickers or shelf signs inside a store.
