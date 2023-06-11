Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Air Force and the Army for working together to get an inoperable T-1A Jayhawk trainer back to Vance Air Force Base.
The plane broke down at Enid Woodring Regional Airport, so a CH-47 Chinook from the Army’s 1st Aviation Combat Brigade from Fort Riley, Kan., came to the rescue. The helicopter utilized a sling to carry the T-1 approximately 6 miles to the base.
It was a good cross-service training opportunity.
Thumbs up to working together to get the job done.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to former Enid Police Department Officer Jacob McKinley who was honored last week with a medal of valor for his work in October 2022 to save a troubled man who threatened to jump off the abandoned Goodpasture grain elevator near the North Van Buren overpass.
McKinley, who nows works for Bartlesville Police Department, climbed 190 feet to save the man, who before he got there climbed another 30 feet up the grain elevator, wrapped a large chain around his neck to try to hang himself, slumped forward and passed out.
McKinley discovered the man unconscious but alive and breathing. He duct taped his legs together and placed him in handcuffs to prevent him from punching or kicking those who were trying to save him. As a team of firefighters prepared to lower the man from the top of the grain elevator, McKinley and the man waited atop the grain elevator for approximately four hours.
After the man was lowered off the elevator, McKinley had to climb another 190 feet down the pitch black grain elevator to the ground.
Congratulations on a great job.
Thumbs down
We have to chide Enid City Commission a bit for limiting the amount of time people can speak during meetings.
With the changes, residents will have two minutes to speak during public hearings. That’s down from three minutes previously.
People also will have one minute to speak on an item that is on the agenda.
And, they will have one minute to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. That also is down from three minutes previously. People wanting to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting must sign up beforehand.
We think the chance for public comments is a bit much. We think two minutes would have been a better limit.
