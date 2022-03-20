THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to supporting educators and their ability to teach their students.
Enid Public School Foundation Trustees deserve kudos for recently presented nearly $28,000 in grants to teachers.
The foundation awards grants twice every school year — once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester.
We love this program. The EPS Foundation grants help teachers try new things to enhance the learning that goes on in their classrooms.
To learn how to support teacher grants and other foundation programs, contact Janna Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org or (580) 366-8385.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Chisholm Middle School for receiving a 2021 National Blue Ribbon award.
Students and educators celebrated recently after being named a Blue Ribbon School last fall, one of only five in the state to receive the honor. They were going to celebrate in January, but had to delay the festivities because of bad weather.
The school was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an “exemplary achievement gap-closing” school, one of two possible categories to qualify as a Blue Ribbon school. According to its nomination application, Chisholm Middle School began dedicating two of its seven periods to English language arts, reducing sixth-grade elective periods to one, requiring a sixth-grade computer course and relying on state standards-based grading.
Congratulations on a great job.
THUMBS UPA tremendous partnership between Northern Oklahoma College and Dillingham Insurance has been recognized by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Dillingham Insurance and NOC jointly received the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award, which included an economic development grant, at an event honoring dozens of partnership across the state last month at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Institutions involved in these partnerships provide $500 for tuition waivers to employees of the partnering businesses; internships that enable current students to work at the partnering businesses; faculty externships with the partnering businesses; and/or enhancement of the partnerships with additional equipment, materials or supplies. The regents then provide a $500 match to the waivers.
The Dillingham Foundation has provided significant endowed student scholarship funding and other support to NOC and the NOC Foundation.
