It’s good to see that Enid will be host to one of four tourism summits put on by Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
The Tourism and Travel Summit will be 1-5:30 p.m. May 10, 2023, at Stride Bank Center. It will feature workshops, as well as a town hall hosted by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
The purpose of the summits is to spread the work about what tourism is and how it can help a community.
Enid has some strong examples of people who foster tourism, and three of them will present one of the workshops: Kelly Tompkins of Hive Appeal, which is responsible for numerous murals in Enid; Kyle Williams, president of Jiffy Trip and Williams Media Group, which brings “The One” celebration to town; and Lafe Coldwater, owner and operator of Enid Axe.
The second workshop will feature Chris Fox, of Norman, who specializes in branding and promoting that brand. Pinnell will speak about tourism around the state and Northwest Oklahoma and then will be available for a short period of networking.
Anyone who wants to attend must pre-register, and the cost is $45 for the whole event or $25 to hear Pinnell speak and network with him. Those interested in registering can do so at otia.info or stop by Visit Enid and can be aided in registering there.
Enid last hosted one of these tourism summits in 2018 and will host the first one for this year. There will be one in Elk City the week after the Enid summit, followed by one in Lawton and one in Tulsa in the fall.
This is a feather in Enid’s cap to be able to host the summit in Northwest Oklahoma. It should be an informative time.
