THUMBS UP: For taking just one! To the kids and families out trick or treating Monday night, from the accounts we’ve received, everyone was having fun and being respectful. We heard from a few folks who left an unattended bowl on their porch with notes to be kind, not greedy and take just one. We were pleased to learn that, by most accounts, the kids were respectful and took one. We also heard about parents reminding their children to take just one piece. As most who went out trick-or-treating this year now, the nice weather brought out some big crowds. We’re thankful for the generosity and kindness displayed by the large majority of trick-or-treaters this year.
THUMBS UP: It’s always rewarding to read and hear about young people doing good. An Enid native Connor Quintero, was recently honored by the Melvin and Jasmine Moran with its Kidizenship Award from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. He created a boot donation program for the Bennie’s Barn horse therapy program. Connor has been involved in charitable activities since he was very young, starting with 4RKids and 4H. Be began going to Bennie’s Barn, a therapy program involving horses and noticed some of the kids participating wore tennis shoes and not boots. So his quest began to collect boot donations. He spread the word throughout the 4H community, at the county extension office, at district livestock shows and on social media. Now ,the kids have boots to wear when they ride horses for therapy. Now living in Stillwater, he is a fine example of the great things that can happen through volunteerism, and we congratulate him.
THUMBS UP: Congratulations to new Library of Enid and Garfield County Director Theri Ray, who was officially named to the position this week. Ray has been serving as interim director for more than a year. She moved to Enid in 2015 and went to work with Enid Public Schools, but her passion has been libraries. She began working toward her Master of Library and Information Studies at the University of Oklahoma, which she obtained in May 2021. It’s been a tough year with several controversies Ray has had to work through; however, she has done so very diplomatically and remained passionate about her service to the library. She certainly deserves this opportunity, and we wish her all the best.
THUMBS UP: Park Avenue Thrift has been honored with a state award for their service to the community, particularly the local community theater, Gaslight Theatre. Park Avenue received the Corporation of the Year award from the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. Park Avenue has supported Gaslight with several grants, sponsorship of performances, as well as providing them costumes, furniture and other props they need for their performance. Director Stela Jantzen said Park Avenue supports Gaslight because it’s unique for Enid to have a volunteer-driven community theater, and the organization deserves support. She’s right, and it’s fitting that the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association recognizes this important partnership for Enid’s community theater.
