Thumbs up to local author Joe Cummings, whose new book, “Oklahoma Tall Tales Uncovered,” will be released nationwide on Nov. 7 by History Press.
Cummings presented the first copy to artist Harold T. Holden.
It was Holden who encouraged Cummings to put his stories together in one book. Holden wrote the forward and his nationally acclaimed portraits are included in the book.
Cummings has authored history articles for Oklahoma Today, Chronicles of Oklahoma, Texas Director, Enid News & Eagle and Stillwater News Press. He has a history podcast, “Tall Tales Uncovered,” and has more than 4,000 followers.
Congratulations creating this book to keep Enid’s rich history alive.
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools Board of Education for approving a bid for a new video scoreboard and sound system at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The district has budgeted for the project for two years, and the money will come out of the general fund. The price tag is around $242,000.
The bid was for one 10mm single-faced LED display video board, control room equipment, scoreboard software, hardware, new speakers and all components, plus training to produce football and soccer games with video and scoreboard operation.
In addition to improving on the current scoreboard, which is 10 years old, the project will dramatically improve the sound system at the stadium.
The new video scoreboard should be in place by March. It will benefit local athletics and Enid High School’s graduation, and also should boost Enid’s efforts to host playoff games at the stadium.
Thumbs up to a local business celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Wako Inc. was started by Charles Bland in Wakita in 1962. It moved to Enid in 1986.
The company manufactures farm equipment that is sold across the country.
Moving to Enid allowed the company to expand its offerings as farmers from all around the region came to them with various requests.
The name of the company was thought of on the spot by Charles Bland when he went to file the paperwork in Oklahoma City with the hopes of securing Thunderbird Manufacturing as the company’s name. It was taken, and Wako came from Charles thinking of Wakita, Okla., and the name stuck.
Wako is located at 5606 North U.S. 81 in Enid.
Happy anniversary, and here’s to many more.
