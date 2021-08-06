The situation regarding whether to list the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered continues to cause whiplash for landowners in Northwest Oklahoma and other areas of the region that have been working hard to conserve populations of the bird.
Under the Obama administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. In 2016, FWS complied with a court ruling and delisted the LPC.
However, in May 2021, FWS began a 12-month review process and rushed comment period to re-list the LPC. In 2018, the Western Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA) announced that conservation efforts were working and showed an increase of about 30% over previous years. Now, the FWC announced its proposal to list two distinct population segments of the lesser prairie chicken.
The FSW proposed listing is a reversal from the prudent decision the agency made several years ago to allow for voluntary conservation programs by nonprofits and businesses to protect the bird. Landowners and oil and gas companies fear that listing the bird as an endangered species will restrict energy and agriculture activities within the bird’s habitat.
Rep. Frank Lucas, Sen. James Lankford and others in Congress sent a sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland encouraging her to delist the lesser prairie chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act. The letter cited stable population of the species and successful, voluntary public-private conservation practices that have been ongoing to protect the species for many years.
It seems like every two to four years, there is another rushed effort to list the bird as threatened or endangered. These listings and de-listings seem to follow which political party is in charge. This constant uncertainty is hard for landowners, agricultural and oil and gas interests.
Listing the lesser prairie chicken as protected will hurt farmers and ranchers in addition to the state’s energy producers because it imposes permitting and other regulatory requirements and restricts use of private land. Creating unnecessary economic burdens on these industries will eventually trickle down to consumers who already are hurting from the pandemic and higher prices at the pump and at the grocery store.
The lesser prairie chicken does need to be protected, as do the current partnerships among the industries impacted by this bird’s population. The efforts need to remain voluntary.
