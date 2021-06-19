Juneteenth, which also is called Emancipation Day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is observed and celebrated each year on June 19.
On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Texas finally got word that the Confederacy had conceded and that the Civil War and slavery were over. That’s when the recognition of Juneteenth began.
Juneteenth 2021 takes on added significance after a year and a half that has brought about more honest conversation about the long-lasting impacts of slavery on the United States. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 sparked protests and movements that have raised the stakes on a long-time awakening about racism in this country.
Even more significant, Congress quickly passed, and President Biden signed, a new law making Juneteenth a federal holiday, as of Thursday. It’s the first federal holiday Congress has passed since 1983, when Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday was named a federal holiday. We expect states, including Oklahoma, to make it a paid state holiday as well in the future.
Up until now, 48 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday or observance. Oklahoma made the official recognition in 1994. More corporate executives and sports officials are also making the move to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for their employees.
Organizers of Juneteenth events around the nation want this anniversary to also be a call to action to make changes in government systems that disproportionately erect barriers for Blacks and other minorities.
Juneteenth offers another opportunity to commit to the work that has to be done to address systemic barriers impacting too many of our citizens.
