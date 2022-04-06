Local attorney Stephen Jones is not giving up on getting an answer regarding a special election for a soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat.
Jones, who considers himself a Constitutionalist, is arguing that the special election called by Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat is improper because the seat has not yet been formally vacated. The Oklahoma Supreme Court last month declined Jones’ request for original jurisdiction in the case, so now Jones has refiled the case in federal court.
Inhofe is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He said that he would resign in January, two years into his six-year term. He announced he will be resigning at the end of this session, and he submitted an “irrevocable pledge” to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office on Feb. 28, triggering a new state law that allows the governor to set the special election dates on March 1.
The issue is that Jones believes the governor lacks this authority because Inhofe hasn’t vacated the office. He contends the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution doesn’t permit a special election until the senator vacates the office. He also says Inhofe’s “pledge” is not legally binding; therefore, Inhofe could possibly change his mind.
We believe this issues does need to be clarified, and if the Oklahoma Supreme Court won’t decide the issue, then the federal court should.
We believe Inhofe tried to do the right thing by announcing his intent to resign and allow the people to decide his successor instead of the governor appointing one.
However, Jones does bring up some valid points, and it is important to get this done the right way. The federal court needs to put the issue to rest once and for all.
