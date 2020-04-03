One year ago, a federal jury convicted “Joe Exotic” in an attempted murder-for-hire plot.
The larger-than-life Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was accused of attempting to orchestrate the killing of rival and critic Carole Baskin, a Florida-based animal sanctuary founder.
During this surreal time of social distancing, a true crime documentary has become all the rage for binge-watching streamers. On March 29, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” was ranked No. 1 on Netflix, making Joe Exotic a household name across the globe.
The country-singing, gun-toting former zoo operator describes himself as outspoken, good-looking, loving to party and having fun. If that's not enough, did we mention he’s also a former presidential and gubernatorial candidate?
Mixing newer interviews with previous reality footage filmed by Rick Kirkham — the producer of an online reality series and person responsible for coming up with the “Tiger King” nickname — the wildly popular Netflix miniseries really is must-see TV. (If you don’t have Netflix, the app is available on many Smart TVs, game consoles, streaming media players, set-top boxes and Blu-ray players.)
If you’ve been following coverage of Joe Exotic over the years — and his subsequent conviction and incarceration — this makes for fascinating television, though it doesn't do much for Oklahoma's image.
Behind bars, the “Tiger King” star admitted he’s now ashamed of himself. His fourth husband, Dillon Passage, told Andy Cohen he’s basking in the fame generated from the streaming series but hasn’t seen it yet.
“He’s in jail, so he can’t necessarily watch it, but once the show dropped he was getting hundreds and hundreds of emails to his jail mail, and he was ecstatic,” Passage told Cohen.
“Tiger King” may be mindless entertainment, but it’s a good diversion about eccentric big cat conservationists involving plots of murder, mayhem and madness, as the title aptly says. Only in Oklahoma.
