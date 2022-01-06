Today marks the anniversary of an event that most of us over the age of 40 never thought we’d experience in the United States.
A year ago, a group of emotional and motivated devotees who attended a rally in support of former President Donald Trump’s inaccurate claim that the 2020 election was stolen worked themselves into a dangerous frenzy and decided to storm the U.S. Capitol building, where the certification of the 2020 presidential election was taking place.
Up until Jan. 6, 2021, the United States stood as a beacon of proper and peaceful exchange of power after a presidential election. Yes, presidential elections are contentious and emotional; however, when the election is over, as a nation, we have collectively stood down and allowed the transfer of power to take place without resorting to violence.
That changed on Jan. 6, 2021. It might have started out as a support rally, although there is a lot of evidence that several groups had planned to take much more aggressive action that day. With the rhetorical urging of President Trump, the group turned its attention toward the U.S. Capitol, where many probably thought the group would stop and stand outside and demonstrate and chant.
But, it went further. Several organized groups within the crowd pushed their way past the barricades and into the Capitol building. They smashed windows, crashed through doors, confronted Capitol police, broke their way into the chambers and legislators’ offices. Lawmakers participating in the certification felt threatened and hid within the chambers before being evacuated to their own offices outside of the Capitol building.
This event turned into a full-blown insurrection. It was a violent act against civil authority and established government. There is no credible downplaying of what happened. Those involved, even those who thought they were just attending a support rally for Trump, need to acknowledge what happened that day for what it was — an attempt to overthrow the results of presidential election.
One year later, it is not a bridge too far to consider how this event will impact our democracy and the future of elections. We, collectively as a society, must see this event as a warning sign of a growing aggressive political divide. We, who have held ourselves above those countries that have experienced violence over elections, must now understand that we, too, are susceptible to the unthinkable.
It’s not too late to start changing course. It’s not too late to hold all our political party leaders accountable for their polarizing rhetoric, their misinformation and untruths. It’s not too late to disavow the lie of a stolen election. It’s not too late to encourage and support responsible, credible and experienced candidates to run for office.
We have to hope that Jan. 6, 2021, was the pivot point for necessary change. If we don’t move forward, the chances that things will get worse before they get better are very real.
