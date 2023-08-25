Garfield County jail administrator Ben Crooks is leaving Enid with a much improved county jail operation, but one still facing significant challenges. Crooks resigned effective Sept. 15 after three-plus years as jail staff leader.
County jails exist all over the country. What made Crooks unique in Enid was that he came to the job with extensive outside experience in the corrections industry. He’s a knowledgeable professional in operating jails, and Garfield County needed that.
Garfield County, like most Oklahoma counties, used to have a local jail managed by the local sheriff. In 2015, the local sheriff put a family member in charge of the jail. In 2016, a jail inmate died after spending 55 hours in a restraint chair. It was grotesque and tragic, and a lawsuit against the county resulted in a massive $12.5 million settlement paid mostly by local taxpayers.
The 2016 tragedy was a wake-up call to Garfield County commissioners, who created a new Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority to operate the jail and brought in Crooks as administrator. What followed has been three years of significant changes. Staffing levels doubled. An extensive training program for jail staff followed, now using facilities at Autry Technology Center. Procedures received much-needed changes. Nursing and medical services now are provided seven days a week through contracted services. A licensed mental health counselor specializing in addictive personality disorders works at the jail.
The cost of operating the jail increased, too, but Garfield County already has learned that prolonged inattention comes with a huge risk, a huge liability and a huge price.
Operating a jail is the proverbial thankless job. Nobody living ii a jail wants to be there. Inmates have serious personal problems or they would not have been arrested and jailed. Inmates typically don’t like the food, the surroundings or the other inmates. Many inmates have addiction or mental health problems. Yet, jails are a necessary part of our criminal justice system.
Crooks leaves the Garfield County jail with a much higher level of professionalism, but many issues remain. The jail in southeast Enid is still overcrowded — a common issue with jails, but still significant. Overcrowding results in mixing in the same physical space inmates that would be better off separated. A lack of space means a lack of mental health services or education or religious services that otherwise might be available, sometimes at no cost to the county.
Plans to increase the local sales tax to fund a jail expansion have been rejected by local voters twice in the last year, the last time with less than 25% voter support. That plus a dispute with Enid police created some tension between county and city leadership.
Those issues remain and still need to be addressed by the Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority and, ultimately, by county residents and voters. Crooks made significant improvements. Now the volunteer Criminal Justice Authority must continue the effort.
