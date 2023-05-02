Garfield County voters are once again being asked to vote on a sales tax increase to upgrade and enhance Garfield County Detention Facility. There’s no doubt the facility needs to be expanded and enhanced.
In January, Oklahoma State Department of Health inspected the jail, finding that it was “not in substantial compliance with established standards due to the overcrowding of housing units.”
The jail has regularly been over capacity since 2010, and if this continues, the county could face costly litigation. Jail Administrator Ben Crooks and Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority have been working hard to find the right solution.
Voters last August defeated a similar sales tax proposal to fund improvements. That proposal would have increased the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for a 20-year period to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities; added 82 beds in dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; and renovated part of the current 45,000-square-foot building.
Voters defeated the measure, with 3,980, or 62.61%, voting against the proposition and 2,377, or 37.39%, voting in favor of it.
Crooks has since revised the plan, changing the timeline to a 15-year period instead of 20 years. His plan has been approved by Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority and placed on a Tuesday, May 9, 2023, special election ballot by the Garfield County Commission.
Why the apprehension over raising the county sales tax for this proposal?
Because its passage would increase the overall sales tax rate in Enid, which is already one of the highest for mid-sized communities in the state. The total sales tax rate in Enid — the most populated city in Garfield County — is 9.1%, with 4.5% going toward the state, 4.25% going toward the city and 0.35% going toward the county. This would raise Enid’s overall sales tax to 9.4%.
A property tax could be another potential solution.
Garfield County residents are in a unique situation with property tax. A portion of the local property tax, which was added to pay the settlement of a lawsuit after an inmate died in the jail in 2016, will drop off at the end of the year. It would be more appropriate, in our minds, to continue that as a jail funding source. It’s already being used for jail purposes, so continuing it would not result in an increase in sales taxes.
State government also is not fulfilling its part of a plan, previously approved by voters statewide, to pay money to county jails that are now holding inmates that might otherwise be state prison inmates. The state has not fulfilled its promise to return money saved through criminal justice reform to the counties.
We encourage local voters to study the plan on the May 9 special election ballot and then get out and vote.
However, if the voters again reject the sales tax increase, we are going to have to look at other options. Crooks is correct in that we cannot keep kicking this can down the road.
