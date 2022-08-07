Thumbs up to an Enid business coming back.
Southard House bed and breakfast could be open again by Nov. 1 under new owner Cammey Kasper, an Enid native.
Kasper, a 26-year Army veteran, bought the bed and breakfast from Tammy and James Neal, fulfilling a longtime dream.
She needs to wrap up some things with her current job, with the FAA at the Civil Aerospace Medical Institute in Oklahoma City.
She hopes to be open by Nov. 1, but also may just be able to do weekends and some events weeknights as she finishes up in Oklahoma City.
Either way, it’s good to see Southard House back. Congratulations on making dreams come true.
Thumbs up to a new partnership between the city of Enid and Hope Outreach Ministries on a plan to provide more transitional housing here.
Recently, Enid city commissioners approved a contract for services between the city and Hope Outreach Ministries to allocate $311,500 for the purchase of a multi-family residence that provides transitional housing and services to qualified Enid residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The house, at 724 W. Broadway, would be the second transitional residence operated by Hope Outreach. It will give people coming out of incarceration a structured environment to help them reintegrate into society. It would provide services such as substance abuse recovery, employment support and life skill development.
The residence will be able to house up to eight people at a time in the six- to nine-month program. Applicants have to meet a certain number of requirements to live there. The hope is to have it up and running by the end of the year or early in 2023.
Thumbs up to a busy weekend in Enid.
The eighth annual FLY Film Festival was Friday and Saturday at Gaslight Theatre.
It’s always a fun event bringing filmmakers and artists here, giving Enid residents a chance to enjoy some smaller, lesser-known films.
Then, there is the fifth annual Enid Comic Con at Stride Bank Center, which started Saturday and continues Sunday.
This year, it features two “Star Wars” actors: C. Andrew Nelson, who played the character of Darth Vader in the special edition re-release of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, as well as in the “Rebel Assault II” and “Dark Force” games; and Alan Fernandes, who is the only living actor to have portrayed a Tusken Raider in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie.
There also are cosplay contests and vendors.
Comic Con concludes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
