The city of Enid does a good thing for residents of our community by hosting an annual State of the City address by the mayor.
The address gives us all a chance to step back and look at the big picture of what’s going on in the city — what’s happened, what’s happening and what is yet to happen. Too often, we get focused on the issue of the day, be it potholes or work being done on a particular intersection, and we lose sight of the bigger picture.
Recently, Mayor George Pankonin gave his first State of the City address at Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom.
Among the highlights:
• Work has started on the Kaw Lake water pipeline project, which will bring 10.5 million gallons of water a day to the city.
Construction of access roads to the intake site has started. The city also has received most of the necessary environmental permits and governmental approvals, and has acquired 230 land parcels.
• City engineers have led rebuilds of several major streets, including at Kennedy, West Maple and West Oklahoma. Mill and overlay projects were completed on Broadway from Washington to Van Buren and on University from Randolph to Maine, as was the widening of the Cleveland-Chestnut intersection.
• The city has upgraded its traffic management software to maximize traffic flow. Crews also installed new traffic controls systems along Garriott and Van Buren, as well as a detection system at U.S. 412 and 42nd.
• Pankonin also touted the city’s successful partnerships with private organizations, Enid Public Schools and — maybe mostly importantly — Vance Air Force Base.
• In 2019, Enid was ranked the best city to live in in Oklahoma, according to ChamberofCommerce.org. It also was named the best place to live in Oklahoma on a $50,000 salary by MSN.
It’s good to step back and remember what’s been done recently in our community.
Oh, and by the way, the city filled a total 25,000 potholes in 2019 and 2020.
