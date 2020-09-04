Here’s a statue idea we like.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is recommending three Native Americans and two Black Oklahomans be honored as national heroes for inclusion in a new National Garden of American Heroes.
After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on rebuilding public monuments, the commander in chief asked governors to suggest possible honorees and locations.
For starters, we think Gov. Stitt had a good idea to include African American and Native American Oklahomans on a future monument.
Stitt's suggestions included former Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, and world-famous humorist Will Rogers, also a citizen of of the Cherokee Nation, and Olympic star Jim Thorpe, a Sac and Fox/Pottawatomie citizen.
Also, Stitt suggested native Tulsa John Hope Franklin, the grandson of a freed Chickasaw Nation slave, and Ada Louis Sipuel Fisher, who famously fought to be the first Black student admitted to the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
“The Oklahomans on this list embody the history, spirit, resiliency and strength of our state and people," Stitt said. “They each left a legacy that has far extended past state lines and impacted our world for the better."
Here’s another suggestion: How about Bass Reeves, the first African-American U.S. deputy marshal? Local historian Joe Cummings profiled the 19902 National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum inductee in August 2019 in the Enid News & Eagle.
Recently, Reeves appeared as a hero in HBO’s “Watchmen” series. Although he's not a native Okie, he worked in Oklahoma Territory and died in Muskogee.
“Hollywood even glimmered as John Wayne re-enacted Bass Reeves’ gunfights in his role as Rooster Cogburn,” Cummings wrote in the News & Eagle. “In 2008, the Bass Reeves Legacy Commission selected well-known Kremlin artist Harold T. “H” Holden to sculpt a monument of Bass Reeves on horseback holding a rifle, headed west into Oklahoma Territory to apprehend criminals with his trusted hound dog to track outlaws. It is the first equestrian statue in Arkansas, over 25 feet tall with base, and took four years to create. Holden stated that he felt a strong sense of pride when he completed the monument and hopes that it will bring some long-deserved recognition to the historic and accomplished U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves. It is located in Ross Pendergraft Park in Fort Smith, Ark.”
Stitt suggested two possible locations in Oklahoma to consider for the memorial garden: Lake Keystone west of Tulsa and Lake Thunderbird State Park in Norman.
It is high time we started celebrating the diverse nature of Oklahoma's history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.