The Teach for America has been a good program with a history of placing qualified college graduates into teaching jobs in hard-to-place school districts.
The organization aims to accomplish this by recruiting and selecting college graduates from top universities around the United States to serve as teachers. The selected members, known as "corps members," commit to teaching for at least two years in a public or public charter K–12 school in one of the 52 low-income communities that the organization serves. In return they receive intensive training and 80 hours of professional development opportunities.
However, there is some concern in the state that the Oklahoma Teach for American program is not drawing the teachers it needs, and the program dropped to its lowest levels in a decade. The problem with these low numbers is that the state Legislature appropriates $2 million annually for the program.
Now, some lawmakers are concerned whether it’s a wise investment and whether that money should be moved to different teacher recruiting programs.
It’s a valid question. According to CNHI story last week, most TFA teachers leave Oklahoma after two years. So, while we may be getting some teachers into needed classrooms, they aren’t staying. In 2018-19, 47% of participants completed their two-year commitment and 53% of those who completed it left within the following two years.
The reasons are varied – Oklahoma’s teacher pay and the attractiveness of better-paying jobs in other sectors. And, as teaching professionals point out, two years isn’t really enough time for a teacher to get the kind of experience that will help develop them into better teachers.
We know TFA is not immune to the many challenges all districts face when it comes to recruiting teachers. And in Oklahoma, unfortunately, our Legislature has taken some policy actions that are making the teaching environment even more challenging. And, the incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, really doesn’t have the administrative experience most of his predecessors have had, plus he has some strong ideologies that could hamper the state’s recruitment efforts even further.
Still, it looks like it might be a good idea for the Legislature to evaluate whether the TFA funding currently appropriated could be better used in other programs, such as incentivizing state- or locally focused programs, such as scholarships for students to become teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.