Those who have lived in Enid for a number of years know that our community is home to a large community of Pacific Islanders, particularly from the Marshall Islands. It’s good to see more groups and organizations focus on celebrating their culture and becoming more visible in the community.
Last Sunday’s “On the Path Forward” special section highlighted education in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, and one of the stories focused on the Islander Club at Enid High School. This group began around 2013, and now has 220 members.
The mission of the club is to bring awareness of the Micronesian community and to help Enid students find a place to belong and celebrate their culture. The club has a number of projects during the year, including Islander Night, many of which act as get-togethers, as well, where students, families and community members often take part in the cultural celebrations with eating, singing and dancing.
In addition to providing the students an opportunity to express their culture and experiences, it also is helping the students become leaders.
This is more important than ever as Enid and Garfield County has experienced changing population diversity in racial or ethnic backgrounds, according to the 2020 Census.
The population of Pacific Islanders such as people from the Marshall Islands tripled from 10 years ago to 2,920 residents, now 4.6% of the county’s population. As Enid continues to diversify, we need leaders in these communities to step forward and help shape the future of Enid by participating on advisory boards, becoming involved in civic organizations and running for school and municipal government positions.
The Islander Club is a good step in helping students learn about leadership, and we are optimistic we soon will see these young people grow into leadership roles in the community.
