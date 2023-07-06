In a ruling issued last week regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collectives, the IRS is taking a skeptical view.
In 2021, the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) adopted an interim policy that permits a student-athlete to receive compensation for the use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness. This NIL policy was a big change to a long-standing NCAA practice that barred any form of monetary compensation being paid to student-athletes.
After the adoption of the NCAA NIL policy, some colleges and universities and their supporters formed “NIL Collectives” to facilitate compensatory NIL opportunities for student-athletes. As a way to make some of these donations tax-deductible, some of these collectives were set up to connect student-athletes with local nonprofits that are willing to pay the student-athletes for appearing at a fundraising event or program.
The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit, donor-backed collectives paying college athletes to promote charities caused the IRS to take a closer look.
A recent 12-page memo from the IRS determined that, in many cases, such collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. According to the IRS, those collectives already granted tax-exempt status don’t lose it as a result of the memo. But it does lay out new guidelines for how they are expected to operate if they want to keep it.
To most of us, this seems like a logical conclusion of the IRS. Even NCAA president Charlie Barker agrees with the IRS assessment that donations to nonprofit NIL collectives are not tax deductible.
“In the context of what NIL is supposed to be about and how it is supposed to work and what it is supposed to provide, which is a service for an entity that is basically making what we’d describe as a business expense … yeah, it should be treated as a taxable event,” Baker told Sports Illustrated in an interview.
He also said the NCAA NIL working group continues its exploration into creating a more strict framework around rules governing athlete compensation.
This will likely throw a kink in the plans of many universities and business groups trying to figure out the new landscape of NIL and compensating student athletes. However, it should come as no surprise that paying college athletes under the guise of their providing exposure for nonprofits is not a charitable expense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.