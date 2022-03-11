Who said you have to wait until high school graduation or college to try to figure out what you want to do with the rest of your life? Certainly not a group of Enid students, who through an innovative intern program, are already getting valuable work experience.
Thanks to EHS Works, juniors and seniors at Enid High School are able to test-drive potential careers to see if that’s what they really want to be when they graduate. The program was featured last Sunday in the News & Eagle’s “On the Path Forward” section.
Through the program, students are able to intern for local companies and businesses to get a feel for what career field they might want to pursue. It’s a valuable way for students — and their parents — to possibly save time and money before deciding on college or CareerTech.
EHS Works benefits students, through hands-on experiences as they explore career paths; and employers, who gain a hard-working employee for six months, or longer in some cases.
Students in the program initially attend a career-training course with instructor Gabe Watts that focuses on tenets of success in the workforce, such as work ethic, best practices, business management and more. Then, students invest up to three hours a day during the school day with the employer, learning skills and completing tasks assigned.
We are proud of the students and businesses participating in this program with EHS Works. Business that have participated so far seem to be getting just as much out of the program as the students.
This is a great way for business and education to partner together. It’s a win-win situation because it provides enhanced educational opportunities for students and provides businesses with potential employees later on down the line.
Congratulations to all for working together in this exciting program.
