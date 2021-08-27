There are some organizations or programs we all wish we didn’t need to have; however, if we didn’t have them, our children in particular would be in a world of hurt.
Enid Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (IPAC) unit is one of those programs that has become increasingly valuable since it was started. The unit was created in 2007 as a branch of the national ICAC Task Force Program that originated in 1998 in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet and other technology, the proliferation of child sexual abuse images available electronically and the heightened online activity by predators seeking unsupervised contact with potential underage victims.
The ICAC program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged in both proactive and reactive investigations, forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions. By helping state and local agencies to develop effective, sustainable responses to online child victimization — including responses to the online sharing of child sexual abuse images — OJJDP has increased the capacity of thousands of communities across the country to combat Internet crimes against children.
Enid’s unit has gained a great deal of expertise since its inception, and it has to respond to the quick changes that occur with technology and social media. Those working in the unit have to be kept up to date — in real time — with the many evolutions of technology and ways child abusers and sexual offenders try to hide their crimes.
Parents and families can help by intervening in their children’s communication options at an early age. Technology has provided many options to activate parental controls on children’s cellphones and devices, particularly young children. Parents also can limit the time their young children spend on devices.
For teenagers, it becomes a little trickier; however, parents should be up front and honest with their teens about the dangers of putting so much of their lives out there on smartphones, laptops and tablets. They should help their older children put privacy settings on their devices, use strong passwords and install anti-virus and online security software on their computers.
We appreciate the Enid ICAC unit and the work they do to keep our children as safe as possible.
