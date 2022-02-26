Enid and Vance Air Force Base will lose a tremendous friend when U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe retires early next year.
Oklahoma’s senior senator announced Friday he is resigning effective Jan. 3, 2023. Inhofe, 87, said he and his wife, Kay, “have some other things that we need to be doing at this point in our lives.”
Under state law, an election will be held this year to fill his position, and Inhofe already has endorsed his former chief-of-staff, Luke Holland, as the person he would like to see join the Senate.
Regardless of who will take over for Inhofe, that person will have some big shoes to fill. He is a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Environment and Public Works Committee, and the Small Business Committee.
During his nearly three decades in the U.S. Senate, Inhofe has been a strong proponent of the military and for rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure.
Locally, Inhofe has been a tireless advocate for Vance Air Force Base. For that matter, he has worked for all of Oklahoma’s military installations. Throughout the five Base Realignment and Closure rounds from 1988 to 2005, our state did not see any of its military facilities close. In fact, we’ve seen growth.
At Vance, Inhofe has worked for years to upgrade facilities and provide funding for many other projects.
One of the most visible signs of his involvement can be seen at Vance’s control tower.
The structure, completed in late 2015, was dedicated in 2016 at Inhofe Air Traffic Control Tower.
Inhofe’s retirement will be a blow to our community. We hope the next senator from Oklahoma will be as strong of an advocate for our state.
