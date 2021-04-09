Efforts continue in the Oklahoma Legislature to change the state’s initiative petition process.
A proposed Senate bill would require initiative petitions to include if the proposal would have a fiscal impact on the state. It would also require the potential funding source be named.
A fiscal impact statement is an estimate prepared by a state official or government agency that predicts how the approval of a ballot measure would affect state finances.
Several states require fiscal impact statements, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. In these states if a proposed initiative will have a monetary effect on the state’s budget, a fiscal impact statement must be drafted. A legislative fiscal agency generally writes it, and it appears on the petition, in the voter information pamphlet, and/or on the ballot.
It makes sense to have a process in place where information is provided about the taxpayer cost of a new law or mandate passed by initiative petition. However, just having a dollar figure attached to a proposal isn’t meaningful unless the public knows how that dollar figure equates to the actual budget.
The NCSL suggests that to make a fiscal statement meaningful, it must be considered in the context of the fiscal resources of the state. Suggestions include printing pie charts or graphs to illustrate the fiscal impact of the proposed measure in the context of state resources, and including a general statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet that lists the estimated financial effects of each ballot measure upon the general fund and the combined effect if all were to be approved.
The language requiring a funding source is troublesome. While we agree that having a financial impact statement is helpful, finding the funding source is still the Legislature’s job. This funding source language is prohibitive and smacks of other attempts this year to place barriers on the initiative petitions process.
