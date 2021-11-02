Feeling overworked, underpaid and under-appreciated, one in five Oklahoma public school teachers report they plan to leave teaching at the end of this school year, according to a CNHI news story published over the weekend. Nearly 15% of Oklahoma educators polled by Oklahoma Education Association admitted that they’re already job hunting and could leave sooner.
Pay has been an issue for a long time. A great deal of momentum was gained in pay when lawmakers approved an average teacher pay raise of $6,100 in 2018 and added another $1,200 in 2019. They had to pass a massive new tax package on oil and gas drillers, gasoline and cigarettes to generate the estimated $447 million needed.
With COVID-19, teachers were hit with uncertainty of classroom time in 2020, the pandemic-related stressors of continuing substitute shortages and expectations that they take on increased workloads while giving up promised time to plan and prepare lessons. Teachers also must continue to upload virtual lessons while maintaining a traditional class schedule.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma had made gains in recruiting and retaining pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in its workforce. The number of teachers for the 2020-21 school year is 2% higher than in 2012-13. However, Oklahoma lost about 600 teachers since last school year, the largest year-over-year drop since 2016-17.
Meanwhile, other states in the region increased teacher pay over the last two years, so Oklahoma is right back where it was in ranking of teacher pay in the region. With education already getting the lion’s share of the state budget, a substantial state raise in teacher pay is a daunting challenge.
For teachers to get another pay raise, there are only two options — another tax increase or finding money already in the education budget to move to teacher pay. The chance of another tax increase is minimal, so choices will need to be made on the state and local levels to make teacher pay more attractive.
According to Oklahoma State School Boards Association, the average Oklahoma teacher will earn an estimated $54,256 in pay and benefits this school year. While the Legislature approved an average pay raise of $7,300 during the 2017 and 2018 sessions, the nearly $9,000 increase over the last five years means districts also directed other resources into teacher pay.
Local districts need to compare their compensation schedule to surrounding or like-size districts to see how their local pay stacks up statewide and to surrounding states.
In addition to pay, districts need to work harder to cultivate an environment where teachers feel appreciated. They need to work in an environment where they feel supported by administration and parents. Mentorship programs among experienced teachers and new teachers could help alleviate burnout issues.
Children need and deserve the best teachers, and compensation is a big part of the puzzle. School districts that aren’t already being creative in these areas will need to get creative soon or face a crisis that will set education standards even further back than COVID already has.
