Oklahomans have some important dates coming up when it comes to determining the future course of our state.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 28. Several races will be on the ballot, including most state leadership races. The Republican primary is open to only registered Republicans. The Democratic primary is open to registered Democrats and registered independents.
Hopefully, eligible voters in Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma already are registered, because the registration deadlines ended last week. However, voters need to be aware they still have time to request an absentee ballot, or to plan to attend early voting if they are unavailable to vote in person on June 28.
Voters have until Monday, June 13, to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be filled out, signed by a notary and returned to the election board by 7 p.m. June 28. Any registered voter in Oklahoma may vote by absentee ballot. It is not necessary to give a reason, although some voters may qualify for special conditions.
Early voting will take place Thursday, June 23, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 23-24 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25.
It’s important that all eligible voters exercise their right to vote in this primary election. We have many big issues in our state and country, and we encourage voters to read up on the candidates in their primaries and be knowledgeable about them before casting your vote.
It’s often been said if you don’t vote, then don’t complain. Learning about the candidates, then taking the time to vote for the candidate who best meets your expectations for our state and our country, is your first line of defense in creating the type of state and country you want to live in.
Don’t neglect this important opportunity and privilege.
