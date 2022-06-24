We had great attendance from candidates and constituents this past Tuesday for the candidate forum held at Stride Bank Center. Our forum featured candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and 3rd Congressional District representative.
We appreciate all four of the GOP primary candidates for state superintendent attending, and we appreciate U.S. House challenger Wade Burleson for attending. Incumbent Frank Lucas said he couldn’t make it because he was voting, but we also appreciate his campaign manager, Evan Handy, showing up to answer our questions.
We tried to ask candidates meaningful questions that would provide them an opportunity to expand their positions on certain issues. For the most part, they answered the questions. But, there was some vagueness on one question, and we want to bring some clarification to that issue.
We asked Burleson and Handy for their positions on U.S. House Resolution 550, which is the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021. This bill directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take actions to improve data sharing and other aspects of immunization information systems. The resolution would authorize $400 million in grants to state, local, tribal and territorial public health departments to update their computer databases of immunization records, improve their accuracy and facilitate exchange of information between databases and support activities that schedule vaccinations.
Lucas voted yes on this measure, as did U.S. Rep. Tom Cole. Burleson has criticized the legislation as an unprecedented invasion of medical privacy, and said when announcing his campaign that for no other reason, Lucas should be removed from office for voting for it. However, 80 Republicans in the House joined the Democrats to pass the measure.
The bill was co-sponsored by 10 Democrats and four Republicans.
But, in the bugaboo world of COVID conspiracies, some, including Burleson, take issue with this as a gateway to a national vaccine registry that will allow the federal government to track and possibly punish unvaccinated citizens.
Republicans voting for the measure say this has nothing to do with vaccine mandates, and it does not create a federal vaccine database. They say that, in fact, the bill makes current state databases secure against federal government tracking.
The bill is meant to make sure that state-run systems are kept private. States already have databases, and the intent, Republicans say, was for them to have more financial resources to make them better.
In meeting with the Enid News & Eagle in February, Lucas said HR 550 was proposed by doctors in the House of Representatives, and he voted for the measure because it would provide more resources to the state vaccine registries, which have existed for decades.
This particular measure has been a flashpoint between GOP moderates and far-right conservatives in the U.S. House. Political watchdog groups and health care experts say they can find no basis for the claim the measure will create a national vaccine registry. So far, the Senate has not taken action on the measure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.