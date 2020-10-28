Winter weather came a bit early this year with an ice storm this week.
We’re not used to this kind of precipitation before Halloween, but there’s no denying the recent weather has been nasty.
With reports of downed power lines and electrical poles on fire, we’d like to offer some tips provided by OG&E.
• Stay away from power lines and anything they touch. That’s because downed power lines that appear to be harmless could be live and deadly.
• If you are using a generator, be sure it is installed properly by a licensed electrician to prevent it from backfeeding into OG&E’s system, and potentially causing a fire and endangering workers.
• Stay away from transformers.
• When your power goes out, you can report it by calling (800) 522-6870.
• You also can check out the System Watch for updates at oge.com.
If you see crews working around your home to resolve your power issue, please maintain social distancing. Honor their safety and yours by not approaching them as they do their important work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, stay safe and keep warm.
