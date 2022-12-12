Unfortunately in Oklahoma, it’s easy to point out the shortcomings of our government when it comes to children- and family-friendly policies; however, one bright spot was highlighted last week.
Oklahoma experienced the biggest improvement in child uninsured rates during the pandemic period of 2019-20, a national analysis found. While the number of uninsured children dropped nationally, Oklahoma’s rate dropped the most. Overall the rate declined 1.2% from 8.6% to 7.4%.
This is particularly good news for Oklahoma since our state used to have one of the highest rates of uninsured children in the country. Both children and parents benefited from federal pandemic-related protection that ensured Medicaid coverage must remain in place while the federal COVID-19 public health emergency continues.
Additionally, children and families were helped immensely when the state implemented Medicaid expansion in 2021 with rapid enrollment of parents and other adults.
The national report praised our state for the good job it did in enrolling a lot of people quickly. As parents became eligible for Medicaid coverage, their families learned their children were already eligible.
Research shows that having Medicaid coverage as a child helps in long-term health outcomes. They also have better educational outcomes and higher high school graduation rates. Childhood Medicaid participants also have better health as adults, pay more in taxes and use fewer public benefits as they get older.
It’s estimated that there are still 75,000 uninsured children in the state; however, 4,800 of those are now eligible. There is also concern that when the federal continuous coverage requirements comes to an end in spring 2023, there’s a good likelihood that Oklahomans will either lose coverage because they’re ineligible or lose coverage because they’ve failed to meet an administrative requirement.
Legislators need to look at protecting these insurance gains by implementing continued eligibility for children, which would allow youth insured by Medicaid to have 12 months of continuous coverage regardless of small income fluctuations or administrative requirements.
Again, every positive outcome we want in Oklahoma begins with raising healthy and resilient children. If we can keep these kids insured for as long as possible, we have a better chance of achieving better health outcomes later on.
