Thumbs up to Oklahoma Bible Academy art teacher Layce Russell.
She’s taught many award-winning young artists, and recently received two prestigious honors of her own.
Russell, who is starting her eighth year at OBA, was named Middle School Art Educator of the Year by Oklahoma Art Education Association, and this summer Quartz Summer Art Institute gave her the Transformative Art Education Award. This award recognizes instructors who have a profound effect on students who have passed through their classroom. Nominations are made by students.
OSAI is an intensive two-week residential school that provides training to artistically advanced Oklahoma high school students in the visual, literary and performing arts. Students are selected through a competitive blind audition process. Since 2019, Russell has had students qualify nine times for the summer program.
These recognitions for Russell are nice, and we congratulation her for what she has accomplished.
Thumbs up to 30 Northern Oklahoma College Enid athletes who recently were named NJCAA Academic All-Americans.
These young people are the definition of student-athletes.
Receiving this high honor were Kaycee Babek, Jaycee Foor, Anna Hester, Chloe Middleton, Sidney Redmon, Adelyn White, Sierra Woods, Brooklyn Bayless, Ashlyn Light, Libbi Zinn, Evan Casey, Creed Smith, Holden Yoder, Aaron Baker, Kyle Roberts, Zachary Roden, Aydan Voitik, Molly Dolan, Kiara Franklin, Corky Hall, Jaycee Porter, Elizabeth Simpson, Andrew Bowman, Zane Chavez, Nathan Herchock, Miles Lock, Owen Tracy, Brooke Fleming, Taryn Rhodes and Aubrey Taylor.
Congratulations to all.
Thumbs upThumbs up for those who came out and participated in the 16th annual Enid Community Challenge Blood Drive, sponsored by Our Blood Institute (OBI).
The blood drive challenged local civic organizations to compete for the most blood donations. Junior Welfare League, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, Enid Noon AMBUCS, Enid AM AMBUCS and North Enid Lions Club accepted the challenge.
OBI is important to our state and Northwest Oklahoma. OBI’s Enid Donor Center serves 16 counties and supplies 100% of the blood products used by patients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
The blood center has been struggling this summer with keeping up its supply of blood.
We are glad to see the people who gave of their time to donation at this recent drive, and those who are dedicated in donating blood regularly.
