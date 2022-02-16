We’re pleased to see the Legislature finally addressing a long-term problem with the criminal justice system, and that is the fines, fees and court costs that pile up against defendants who have no ability to pay.
These fees make up more than 70% of the budget of district courts, according to data from the Administrative Office of the Courts. That number dropped by about 30% in 2020 due to reduced collections during the coronavirus pandemic. Court collections are only expected to make up about 30% total of the courts’ roughly $70 million budget this fiscal year. State appropriations have filled the gaps.
Critics say fines and fees are an unreliable source of funding that unfairly burdens the poor. About 80% of criminal defendants are indigent, and the collection rate on court debts is only 25%, according to information presented by Tim Laughlin, director of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, at an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol last year.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, has filed Senate Bill 1458, which would remove a huge chunk of fees — roughly $41 million in recurring revenue — from state law.
Even better is this is a bipartisan approach that has support from both Democrats and Republicans. The governor’s office and several legislative leaders said they would be open to working on addressing fines and fees. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the issue likely would come up during budget negotiations.
Thompson said his goal is to replace most of that money with state appropriations, which is a more consistent source of funding than court debt. The time is right, he said, because the state has about $2 billion in reserves, more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to spend and record-breaking tax revenues over the past year.
The system, as it is set up now, amounts to little more than a debtors’ prison. When criminal defendants fail to pay these fines, a warrant is issued for their arrest, and they may spend time in jail simply for being poor. This hinders their ability to rehabilitate from their crimes.
We look forward to what we hope will be a fruitful discussion to solve this problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.