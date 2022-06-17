Garfield County voters soon will be asked to increase taxes locally to pay for expanding Garfield County Detention Center because of overcrowding. A significant part of the problem comes because the local jail is forced to house dozens of state inmates handed off to counties by the state Department of Corrections.
Even worse, the state of Oklahoma will not pay Garfield County a reasonable fee for keeping the state inmates in the county jail. The state pays only $27.50 per day, about half of the actual cost of $54 per day for county jail inmates overall. When you think about what meals and rooms and security costs are, the $27.50 payment is nonsense.
But wait, the situation gets even worse. While Garfield County voters are contemplating raising local tax rates to expand the local jail and help subsidize the cost of state Department of Corrections inmates, what is the Legislature doing? Well, they’ve been meeting to consider tax cuts because the state has excess funds.
And, now the two chambers are in a school-yard fuss over those tax relief options.
Garfield County is not alone in having to house state inmates and receiving paltry reimbursements for such. But the situation is dire in Enid because the local jail is one of the largest county jails in the state, so it is easier for the DOC to lean on officials in Enid to keep “a few” extra inmates.
To add insult to injury, the state of Oklahoma has no coherent explanation for what happened to money to be generated by State Questions 780 and 781, passed by voters in 2016 that was supposed to raise funds for mental health services in county jails. Garfield County jail administrator Ben Crooks will tell you the money has not made it to counties for such services.
So, here’s an idea for Oklahoma legislators: Pay your bills to the counties for housing state inmates before passing election-year tax cuts or refunds. Quit expecting local taxpayers to bail out the state. Be fair to the counties.
House state inmates in state prisons as much as possible and pay counties a reasonable average daily rate for state prisoners housed locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.