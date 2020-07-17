Do you want the good news or the bad news first?
If you chose good, don’t blame the bearer of bad news, as a poll done some years ago by National Geographic purports that 75% of the time the receiver of news wanted the bad first.
That is no new news to anyone who has been in the news business long. It seems the most-read stories usually are the ones passing along what many would consider bad news — such as reports of crime, sickness and even death. However, most journalists are used to calls for positive news and even understand and agree that good news is a refreshing break from a negative news cycle.
Lately in regard to the coverage of COVID-19, we in the newsroom have seen too many people wanting to blame the media for the rising numbers in Oklahoma.
So here’s a transparent look at a sometimes frustrating process of how we gather the numbers we are reporting every day regarding the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
Each weekday the Oklahoma State Health Department releases the new number of COVID-19 cases, reported deaths and other news of the day through an emailed “media advisory” sometime around 11 a.m. At about the same time, it updates its public website — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ — that contains more information in regard to county and city breakdowns, age ranges and active and recovered cases, among other data.
Because the OSDH relies on information coming in from all parts of the state every day, the numbers do not always match up at any given moment. For example, the OSDH may report a number of increases in Garfield County but not have any corresponding rises in city or ZIP Codes for that day.
A reason for this could be that addresses of the patients were not confirmed, so the next day, the city might see an increase without the county having a change in cases.
Many times, too, address corrections may have a county or city see a reduction in cases.
As part of its email, the OSDH also reports cumulative hospitalization numbers in the state, along with current hospitalizations and those in intensive care units. The current numbers were reported the night before in an “Executive Report,” which is released anywhere between 5 and 10 p.m. on a normal weekday basis.
So the current numbers already are behind the cumulative data gathered in the morning.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is handling a challenging task of gathering information for all of the state and offering a snapshot of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the state and its residents. Not only is this to inform the residents but to help leaders make decisions about the welfare of our state.
Journalists are tasked with taking a lot of data gathered by OSDH and finding the vital information that affects their readers and viewers on a day-to-day basis.
Sometimes the numbers do not match up. Sometimes they need to be corrected. And there are times when officials need to be questioned about differences continuing to occur.
News must come from valid sources and never should take on a bias. But it is not always going to be what the reader wants to hear.
Just because the news is bad or not popular does not make it “fake news” — it is information that is being reported by sourced agencies and officials appointed and elected by the residents of Oklahoma and the nation.
Nor is the information “made up” by media, as some on social media maintain. The proof is the links provided in most of the Enid News & Eagle COVID-19 coverage that provide sources for the information.
We want there to be good news in our community, and in the state, nation and world. It does happen and we are reporting it on a daily basis. In fact, we look forward to sharing it because, despite 75% wanting the bad news first, who doesn’t look forward to hearing the rest of the story?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.