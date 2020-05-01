When tragedy strikes, opportunistic fraudsters try to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

Sadly, Amazon had to remove more than half a million offers from its stores due to coronavirus-based price gouging.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office has received more than 420 related complaints, leading him to institute a partnership to combat fraud and price gouging related to the COVID-19 pandemic in a proactive measure.

For more fraud prevention resources related to the coronavirus from the attorney general’s office, visit https://bit.ly/2RvDa54.

Fraud can come via email as well. Here are some practical tips to prevent such attacks:

• Verify the exact email address: If an email appears to be from a known contact but seems strange, verify the email address where it was received.

• Beware of personal information requests: An email asking for personal information like your Social Security number or login information probably is a phishing scam. Legitimate government agencies don’t ask for that information. And never respond to such an email with your personal data.

• Scrutinize the email address or link. Links can be inspected by hovering the mouse button over the URL. Sometimes, a web address is obviously illegitimate.

• Watch for mistakes: If an email contains noticeable errors, it might be a phishing email.

• Look for generic greetings: Phishing emails are impersonal and can include a generic “Dear sir or madam” greeting.

• Avoid high-pressure email: Scam email can have a sense of urgency and demand immediate action.

If you determine an email is a fraudulent scam, delete it immediately. If you receive a work email and aren’t quite sure if it’s legit, please contact your information technology department.

Legitimate businesses don’t ask for personal information or money submissions to a cause through an email.

It’s sad that some people take advantage of unwitting victims, but it happens. It’s better to be on guard against such attacks.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you