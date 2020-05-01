When tragedy strikes, opportunistic fraudsters try to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.
Sadly, Amazon had to remove more than half a million offers from its stores due to coronavirus-based price gouging.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office has received more than 420 related complaints, leading him to institute a partnership to combat fraud and price gouging related to the COVID-19 pandemic in a proactive measure.
For more fraud prevention resources related to the coronavirus from the attorney general’s office, visit https://bit.ly/2RvDa54.
Fraud can come via email as well. Here are some practical tips to prevent such attacks:
• Verify the exact email address: If an email appears to be from a known contact but seems strange, verify the email address where it was received.
• Beware of personal information requests: An email asking for personal information like your Social Security number or login information probably is a phishing scam. Legitimate government agencies don’t ask for that information. And never respond to such an email with your personal data.
• Scrutinize the email address or link. Links can be inspected by hovering the mouse button over the URL. Sometimes, a web address is obviously illegitimate.
• Watch for mistakes: If an email contains noticeable errors, it might be a phishing email.
• Look for generic greetings: Phishing emails are impersonal and can include a generic “Dear sir or madam” greeting.
• Avoid high-pressure email: Scam email can have a sense of urgency and demand immediate action.
If you determine an email is a fraudulent scam, delete it immediately. If you receive a work email and aren’t quite sure if it’s legit, please contact your information technology department.
Legitimate businesses don’t ask for personal information or money submissions to a cause through an email.
It’s sad that some people take advantage of unwitting victims, but it happens. It’s better to be on guard against such attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.