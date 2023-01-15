Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Rob Stallings, who was named 2022 Pillar of the Plains.
Pillar of the Plains was created in 2003 by the Enid News & Eagle, along with community partners, as a way to tell the story about the many people who work tirelessly and selflessly to better the community.
Stallings fits the bill. He’s been involved in a great many things that have benefited Enid throughout the years, including Enid City Commission, and the board for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Phillips University, Bank of Oklahoma, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Air Force Association, Enid Rotary Club and Oakwood Country Club.
The other honorees for the award were Ron Janzen, Mike Ruby, Dr. Brian Whitson and Kip Miles. They, indeed, were worthy as well.
Congratulations to all for their contributions to Enid.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Ja’Nell Huff, Enid Public Schools Board of Education’s newest member.
She was named recently to fill the vacant Office 3 seat, replacing Frank Nelson. Her term ends in 2024.
Huff is an Enid native who graduated from Enid High School in 2004. She has an associate’s degree in pre-pharmacy from Northern Oklahoma College and studied at Southwestern Oklahoma State University for two years.
Huff, who has three children in the district, is clinic coordinator at Total Foot and Ankle in Enid for Dr. Scott Shields. She is an active member at Progress Missionary Baptist Church.
Congratulations on this appointment. We appreciate Huff for stepping up to serve.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Invenergy for its support of first responders in Major County.
The company, which recently completed Maverick Wind Energy Center near Drummond, hosted first responders last week for their efforts in fighting wildfires last year, and also unveiled a new command vehicle for Major County Task Force. Invenergy donated $74,409 for the vehicle.
Honored at last week’s event were Ames Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department, Isabella Fire Department, Cleo Springs Fire Department, Ringwood Fire Department, Ringwood Emergency Management and Major County Emergency Management.
The new command vehicle replaces one that was used for nearly 15 years. The new vehicle is equipped to allow first responders to continue to stay ahead of any emergency response.
We want to thank Invenergy for this tremendous donation. Rural fire departments rely on volunteers, and a new command vehicle is going to be a great help to them.
