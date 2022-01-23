THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to new 4RKids Foundation Executive Director Rachel McVay.
McVay recently was named to the position, which has been open since October, when Tricia Mitchell left. Barbara Whinery, who founded 4RKids in 2003 with Bret Whinery, has been serving as interim director.
The mission of 4RKids is to promote community awareness of individuals with special needs, and to provide vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
McVay and her family have lived in Enid for 16 years. She originally is from Edmond and attended the University of Central Oklahoma, where she received her bachelor’s in family relations and child development.
She worked at Vance Air Force Base in youth and child development programs in various roles over the last 15 years.
“I look forward to the opportunity to lead the mission of 4RKids,” she said. “I consider it a privilege to be part of a nonprofit offering vocational, educational and recreational services to those with disabilities.”
We wish her the best.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to retired Garfield County assessor L. Wade Patterson, who became president of the International Association of Assessing Officers on Jan. 1.
As the IAAO 2022 president, Patterson, who served as the county assessor for more than 20 years and retired in early 2018, is chair of the board of directors and presides at all meetings of the board and membership.
IAAO, which currently serves 8,500 members worldwide, is the “leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation” with a mission to “promote innovation and excellence in property appraisal, assessment administration and property tax policy through professional development, education, research and technical assistance,” according to IAAO.
Patterson is a good choice for the position. He was highly respected statewide during his tenure with Garfield County.
Patterson served as IAAO president-elect in 2021, vice president in 2020 and was on the IAAO Board of Directors from 2016-2018. In addition, he has been a member of the Budget/Finance Committee, the Exhibitors Advisory Council, USPAP Committee, Executive Director Search Committee and Infrastructure Review Committee and was chair of the Communications Committee.
Congratulations on this honor.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the work underway to bring more broadband options to Enid.
Dobson Fiber installed fiber internet for its first residential customer last week.
Dobson’s underground and aerial network will cover around 20,000 addresses, or half of Enid. The Oklahoma-based telecommunications company, which broke ground on the multi-million dollar project in August, said it expects construction to be done by the end of the year.
Bluepeak, the city’s other planned fiber-optic broadband provider, anticipates going live in the first phase of homes by the end of February. The company is constructing its fiber network in the much of the first zone’s roughly 3,400 homes.
Construction for Bluepeak’s network still is years away from completion, but, like Dobson, services will be activated in zones on both sides of the city. The company’s franchise agreement with the city of Enid promises to construct a fiber-optic network made up of 135 miles of aerial distribution and 98 miles of underground fiber, crossing around 17,000 homes. In return, the city will receive 5% of gross revenues from cable services.
We are glad to see this work progressing. Enid residents deserve options.
