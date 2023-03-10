We’ll be moving the clock again on Sunday, this time one hour forward.
Over the last 10 years, there has been a lot of debate about the impacts the time changes twice a year have on the human body. There’s been more medical study that moving the clock forward an hour in the spring or back an hour in the all can throw off your body’s internal clock. These effects can lead to both physical and mental problems.
While legislatures and the federal government debate making time changes eventually a thing of the past, there are a few ways you can help your body prepare.
The best thing is to start preparing a few days before the event by adjusting your bedtime. For springing forward, which means you’ll get up an hour earlier than you’ve been used to, sleep professionals suggest going to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier.
Sticking to a schedule is important, too. Make your meals, your exercise time as well as your bed time a regular routine.
Another suggestion is don’t drink coffee or caffeinated drinks six hours before your bedtime. Also, don’t drink alcohol late at night because it can disrupt your sleep.
And finally, find a way to slow your body down about an hour before you go to sleep. Turn off the TV and computer devices. If you like to read before bed, read a regular book, not a book on a digital device.
Listen to some soothing music or sleep sounds as you’re getting yourself ready to go to sleep.
We know many people are going to feel groggy for a few days after Sunday. Pay attention and be cautious, particularly when driving.
Best of luck to everyone as we all get used to the time change. Luckily, the effects typically last only a couple of days.
