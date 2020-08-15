Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma to be a top 10 state, but we’re in the bottom 10 in one important category.
As of Aug. 11, only 58% of our state’s households had completed their census, according to data from U.S. Census Bureau. That’s too bad because the U.S. overall completion rate stood at about 63.4%.
In 2010, nearly 3 out of 4 Oklahoma households completed the census, meaning a quarter of the state’s population went uncounted.
Billions of dollars are at stake. Our state loses about $1,675 per person per year for the next 10 years in federal funding for every household that doesn’t complete the census by Sept. 30.
Our census helps record who we are and where our nation is headed.
It also allows communities to determine where to build public schools, grocery stores, housing and medical facilities.
Trent Misak, with Enid Regional Development Alliance and chair of Garfield County Complete Count Committee, said people have until Sept. 30 to respond to the census.
That’s because a request for an extension until Oct. 31 had been denied.
Fortunately, the census is available online for the first time in history.
Households also can respond either by completing their questionnaire online at 2020census.gov, mailing back the paper copy or calling (844) 330-2020. The phone questionnaire is available in 13 languages.
If you don’t fill it out, the U.S. Census Bureau may send you an email, call or mail you a questionnaire.
Please fill out the census if you have not.
