Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma does a great job helping fight hunger in our community.
Now, the food pantry needs the community’s help as it celebrates its ninth birthday.
Loaves & Fishes, 701 E. Maine, will mark its anniversary with a Birthday Party Food Drive. People are encouraged to bring donations of shelf-stable food items 3-6 p.m. Friday to the drive-through birthday event.
It’s one way Loaves & Fishes can replenish its food supply. At last year’s drive-through birthday food drive, residents brought in 3,899 pounds of food.
Loaves & Fishes usually holds a citywide food drive, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to drop that in the past two years. The citywide drive would usually bring in 16,000 to 20,000 pounds each year.
That makes the birthday food drive even more important, even though it likely won’t bring in as much food as the citywide drive.
Since Loaves & Fishes opened in October 2012, more than 5 millions pounds of food have been distributed, and an average of about 600 households are assisted each month, though that number is increasing. In 2020, Loaves & Fishes gave out food 9,260 times to help 2,972 households — an average of 772 households per month.
The nine most-needed items Loaves & Fishes is asking for this drive are cereal, stuffing mix, crackers, canned corn, canned green beans, cans of Chunky soups, condiments, toilet paper and chicken and chicken broth.
We hope as many people as possible can help Friday. We ask you to give what you can.
If you can’t make it Friday, don’t worry. You still can help. Loaves & Fishes accepts donations year-round. A food donation bin is located outside the front door, and larger donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the garage door near the back of the building by ringing the doorbell.
