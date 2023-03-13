Enid residents have a unique opportunity to provide some input and guidance into hiring the next superintendent of Enid Public Schools.
The school board has opened the process to replace Darrell Floyd, who will be retiring after nine years at the helm at the end of June. He came to Enid after serving as superintendent in Stephenville, Texas, and shepherded a number of Enid facilities improvements, academic and extracurricular student achievements and healthy fiscal management for the district.
Enid Public Schools superintendent is a high-profile and important position in our community, and we need to make sure we have a great replacement to continue helping the district grow and prosper.
Parents, teachers, support professionals and community members are invited to assist the board through an online community survey located on the district’s website at enidpublicschools.org/superintendentsurvey.
Members of the public can provide input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent. The questions on the survey deal with the importance of management style, communications and commitment, fiscal competence and the ability to create a vision for the school district that meets the community’s needs.
We need to let the Enid district know how much our community values the importance of public education by taking the time to answer this survey.
Recently, board members approved a partnership with Oklahoma State School Boards Association to help facilitate the superintendent search. Applications for the Enid Public Schools superintendent position will be accepted through April 7. For more information, visit www.ossba.org/enid.
OSSBA has helped facilitate superintendent searches across the state, working with other school board associations throughout the country to ensure a competitive candidate pool.
The online survey will be available until March 31.
