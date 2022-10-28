For folks who really love the holiday season, who love to decorate and who love to be a part of holiday events, Main Street Enid has some enticing volunteer activities for you.
Main Street Enid needs a lot of volunteers to help the community’s growing list of holiday activities succeed. The more people who volunteer the better, and the least time commitment that will be needed of each volunteer.
Right now, Main Street Enid needs volunteers to help with the logistics for Enid Lights Up the Plains — particularly the parade, the holiday skating rink and helping coordinate all the activities being added due to The One Christmas tree project, now in its second year. Last year, 30,000 people attended Lights Up the Plains, and more are expected this year.
This is a great opportunity for civic organizations or even college or high school student organizations that would like to help with some community service projects. Enid is home to some great civic organizations, such as Rotary, AMBUCS, Kiwanis, Lions Clubs, etc. There also are many church groups, clubs and professional organizations that could provide a few hours of assistance for these activities.
These groups do a lot of wonderful work for the community, and giving a few hours to help with Main Street activities would be most helpful and also help Enid have a good reputation of running community activities smoothly.
With the many activities going on in Enid between Thanksgiving and Christmas, at least a couple of hundred volunteers would go a long way in easing the stress of those organizing the events and help provide guests to Enid with a wonderful experience.
We thank those in advance who plan to step forward and volunteer this holiday season. We believe that not only will Main Street and Enid visitors benefit, but volunteers will benefit as well by giving their service during the holidays.
To volunteer, call Main Street at (580) 234-1052 or sign up on Main Street Enid Facebook page or website.
