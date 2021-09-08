In about a month, Enid will play host to the state’s first Hope Summit. Community members are invited to participate in this free, one-day event and learn about how hope affects many outcomes in our community.
The first step was the Hope Assessment Survey, which more than 900 residents filled out. Now, those surveys are being calculated and summarized to provide a baseline when the Enid Hope Summit convenes on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
The Hope Summit will be hosted by Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt and facilitated by Chan Hellman, a professor and founding director of Hope Research Center at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
Organizers of the event are expecting 400-500 people will attend the event. All you have to do is register, which is online only at https://bit.ly/3yWsgrM, or go to the Visit Enid website calendar of events and register with the link there.
In just one day, you will learn:
- • How hope affects outcomes in employee retention, student success, community health and organizational impact.
- • Get teachable, evidence-based practices for measuring and growing hope in your organization.
- • Hear the results of Enid’s Community Hope Assessment.
- • Become part of the Hope Rising Oklahoma movement.
The mission of Hope Rising is to empower people, families and communities to better their lives through the science of hope.
If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a faith leader, a community leader or if you simply have an interest in helping our community become a hope-centered community, this would be an opportunity to network and collaborate with other Enid community leaders.
