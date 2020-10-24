Don’t forget our loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Golden Oaks Village opened an innovative new visitation station for its nursing home residents.
The movable location is an outdoor, plexiglass and wood frame station that enables visitors to see their loved ones. It also maintains a sanitary barrier between residents and visitors for COVID-19 safety precautions.
Visitation is by reservation only and allows family members to see their loved ones without endangering their lives.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 only increases with age. Not surprisingly, older adults are at highest risk with 8 of 10 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. age 65 or older.
Even during normal times, many elderly experience loneliness at home as well. While technology can help families stay connected while still social distancing, the AARP offers some guidelines to consider visiting older family members.
• Consider the likelihood that you’re infected.
• Prep the kids ... or leave them behind.
• Don protective gear.
• Stay outside if possible.
• Make it quick.
“This pandemic is not over, but now that it’s so prolonged, we have to make trade-offs,” said Alicia Arbaje, an internist, geriatric medicine specialist and researcher at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Although there is asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread, I think if you have been feeling well and taking good precautions, and have access to protective gear, then you can try to resume some kind of [real life] connection.”
Even if you can’t physically visit, AARP recommends tapping in remotely to the social network of friends and relatives. After all, you can help elderly loved ones maintain social relationships even while socially distancing.
