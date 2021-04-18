THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Northern Oklahoma College for how it is handling its search for a new president.
The school, which has branches in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater, has narrowed its field to three finalists: Wayne McMillin, dean of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus; Clark Harris, special assistant to the president, Laramie County Community College in Wyoming; and Herbert Riedel, adjunct professor, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie and president emeritus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama.
This week, NOC will do something we really like. It will present all three candidates at all three locations so students, employees, board members and community and business leaders can see and hear from each.
The finalists will appear separately at town halls in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The 45-minute sessions will follow the same format: introduction of the candidate and candidate’s opening statement; questions from the moderator; and candidate closing remarks. The candidate’s presentations also will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
The NOC community will have an opportunity to provide feedback on each candidate through a survey, with collected responses sent to the NOC Board members.
Current NOC President Cheryl Evans will retire effective June 30. The goal is to have her replacement hired by July 1.
Kudos to Northern Oklahoma College for engaging stakeholders in the search process, something we wish the state’s bigger universities would consider.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Enid High School for showcasing its drama and music students with the all-school musical “The Sound of Music.”
“The Sound of Music” opened Saturday, and features a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday.
Other performances are 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Admission is $8 for student and $12 for adults. Tickets can purchased at the door. Social distancing and masks will be required in the EHS auditorium.
COVID-19 really inhibited the creative abilities of students this past year. It’s good to once again see them be able to share their talents.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Boy Scout Jaden Jenkins, whose Eagle Scout project was to restore Enid’s “Little Sisters of Liberty” statue and place it back on the courthouse Square.
The replica of the Statue of Liberty rested on its pedestal on the Square for more than 60 years before it was knocked over and damaged during a storm on July 10, 2014. It remained in storage until Jenkins stepped up to organize repairs as his Eagle Scout project. In March, the statue was returned to its proper place on the Square.
On Tuesday, the Cimarron Council Eagle Scout Board of Review met with Jenkins and determined he would be the council’s newest Eagle Scout.
Kudos to Jenkins and the people and businesses he recruited to help with the project.
